Meet fast rising comedian/skitmaker, Aremu Olami

For Aduagba Ridwan Olamilekan better known as Aremu Olami, venturing into comedy was a passion developed over time with constant practices.

The Accounting graduate of Kwara State Polytechnic believe his unique style of skit making and comedy will distinguish him from other adding that although creating content isn’t an easy task; more reason you see a lot comedian re-cycle their old material with additional content and will still make sense.

Aremu Olami is however hopeful that in few years time; his brand will have grown bigger with better recognitions both home and in the diaspora.

His mentors in the industry however includes, Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggi, Sean Bridon (seany Tv) and Sirbalow comedy amongst others which he hope to share stage and content with someday