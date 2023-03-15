Meet Blocboi, Nigeria’s rapid-rising Afrobeats artiste

BlocBoi, the stage name of Nigerian singer and songwriter Akinkumi Adeniran, is making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of Afrobeat and catchy melodies. Born on June 22, 1999, in Oyo State, BlocBoi spent most of his childhood in the bustling capital of Nigeria, Abuja.

After completing his primary and secondary education, BlocBoi set his sights on furthering his education abroad and enrolled in Girne American University in North Cyprus. But it was his love for music that truly set him apart from his peers.

BlocBoi’s passion for creating good music started at an early age, and he quickly found his groove with Afrobeat. His eccentric style, captivating melodies, and unwavering dedication to his craft have earned him a loyal following of fans.

Thanks to his talent and hard work, BlocBoi was discovered by a prominent figure in the music industry and signed to Akin’s Empire Record. He has since released his first song, “DELE,” and is set to drop his debut EP, “Better Late Than Never.”

If you’re looking for an artist who embodies the spirit of Afrobeat, look no further than BlocBoi. His music is a testament to his passion, creativity, and talent, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next.