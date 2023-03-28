MC Oluomo Video: I’m not calling for arrest of anybody  – Hamzat 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has said he is not calling for the arrest of anybody regarding the viral video and allegations of ethnic profiling and voter intimidation against Musiliu Akinsanya, popular as MC Oluomo.

Recall that few days to the March 18 governorship elections, MC Oluomo was captured in a viral video, allegedly cautioning Igbo voters, who would not cast their votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stay home.

But, following widespread public outcry, MC Oluomo, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, in another viral video, dismissed the allegations of threats to the Igbos, saying he was addressing a lady called “Iya Chukwudi”, not the Igbo in Lagos.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Hamzat said MC Oluomo must face the law if there is evidence pointing to his culpability.

When asked if he was calling for the arrest of MC Oluomo, the deputy governor said, “I’m not calling for the arrest of anybody. I’m not a police officer; I’m not a prosecutor. People will look at the evidence.

“In the case of MC Oluomo, he has come out to say that he was actually referring to one woman that is Mama Chinedu or something like that. There’s a video that shows that and that woman said, ‘He was talking to me and we’ve been friends or he’s been my customer for years.

“[She said] that he was talking to her. So, I don’t know the facts, but people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, of course, he must pay for it. It’s as simple as ABC.”

According to Hamzat, it is “very unfortunate” that voters were profiled on election day and that people were not allowed to vote because of what they looked like.

He said, “That’s absolute nonsense. If it happened and there are videos, people should be arrested and prosecuted. That’s the bottom line.”

Speaking on audio clips of APC executive council members in the state allegedly threatening voters who plan not to vote for the party, Hamzat admitted that some supporters were overzealous.

“Some people take things overboard, which is terrible. I have friends in Alaba Market. I was at Alaba Market and it was fun. There were Igbo APC members.

“So, for anybody to go and say, ‘Because you’re Igbo, you won’t vote,’ it’s just ridiculous. So, anybody that does that should be prosecuted. Bottomline. If it’s a crime, then people should pay for it.

“To assume that because someone is from one ethnic group, he’s going to vote one way is stupid,” he said.