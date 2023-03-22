MBB Distro’s Verse6ix, speaks on emerging artists in this era of social media

More often than not, emerging artists tend to copy the styles of established acts, which most of the time is a bad idea, as many established acts uses social media in a lazy manner, although they make it look cool, but for an emerging act, this is a self sabotage.

David Maji, popularly known as Verse6ix, is a renowned music A&R and a co-founder of MBB Distro, a music marketing & PR firm, and also known for his vocal stance on the need for more artist education.

Verse6ix is of the opinion that emerging artists are not utilizing social media enough. Their mindset is flawed, as they focus more on looking cool, posting flashy pictures and non engaging contents, when in fact what they should focus more on, is putting their music in the face of all and sundry, through creative and engaging short visuals, freestyles, as well as take their teeming fanbase through their music creation process by sharing live sessions of their music making, and Vlogs about their music activities that their fans will find interesting. There’s so much value to tap in from social media if used correctly, and it is sad that emerging artists mostly have a lazy approach towards utilizing it.

He goes on to explain that, the bad approach towards social media stems from a flawed perspective of it and lack of education of how it should be used. Many artists only make engaging contents like freestyles when they are trying to get the attention of a celebrity or music executive, or when they wish to go viral. Their need for instantaneous attention on social media, blinds them from utilizing social media in the correct manner that is necessary for their career, and this is a bane that severely hampers their growth.

Conclusively, Verse6ix urged artists to shun instantaneous attention on social media, and focus more on utilizing it to project their music through creative and entertaining means, and also focus on building a brand image that will last.