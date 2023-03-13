Mbaka talks tough, warns FG to reverse Naira policy

By Chinedu Adonu

The spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, AMEN, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned the federal government to urgently reverse the naira policy before the divine hammer would fall on them.

The fiery Priest who lamented the difficulties the money swap had put poor masses into, said that the policy is barbaric and uncalled for, adding that money swap is a gradual process that should last for one year.

This was made known during a Sunday service at Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, Enene in Enugu State.

He recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, few years ago disclosed that time shall come when it will be difficult for Nigerians to access their money in the bank.

He disclosed that if the suffering continued till after election that Nigerians would realise what they have been subjected to, adding that it would lead to chaos in the country.

“What Nigerians are passing through to access their money in the bank is not funny. I advise the Nigerian government to reverse the policy before it reverses them. If they fails to reverse it, Nigerians will see the effect of the policy after election and they will not take it easy with federal government.

“I don’t know who advised President Buhari on the naira policy. Can’t he say no to the advice? Why must he chose to suffer Nigerians at his last hour? You chose to go with bad name. Reverse it before the divine hammer fall on you?

“People will spend N3,000 on transport to get their money from bank and at the end of your 8hours stay, the bank will give you N2,000. You will suffer to get money and after paying it to the bank, you will suffer more to get it for your use. What kind of country are we. Nigeria is not mature for cashless policy,” he lamented.

He opined that as a father of the youths, he would speak since no leader has condemned the policy as they refused to condemn the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

The priest however said that he is making an arrangement to meet the incoming President of Nigeria to discuss the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our leaders are silence on the naira policy. I expected them to talk but they kept silence and allow the poor masses to suffer like what they did to our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“As a father of the youths, anything that affect them affect me. I will speak. The continuous detention of our brother Kanu is not good. I am making arrangement to meet with the incoming President and what I will discuss with him is the release of Kanu,” he said