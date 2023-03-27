Mbaka prays for Mothers, urges respect for women

By Dennis Agbo

Charismatic Catholic Priest of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has prayed to God to continue blessing the womenfolk, who the cleric described as pillars of families.

Mbaka said that mothers were indispensable in the growth of society, noting that no nation makes progress without good motherly care.

The fiery priest spoke on the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo-Nike Enugu while celebrating the Catholic mothering Sunday for the Adoration mothers, Sunday.

He prayed for Nigerian women and their families, asking God not to allow blessings to depart from their families.

Mbaka whose mother also celebrated the Mass said that motherhood comes with challenges and made special tributes to his mother whom he discloses laboured much during his birth, noting that it was good his mother is still alive to witness his life and times.

Mother General of the Adoration Ministry, Trans-Ekulu zonal leader, Mrs. Ngozi Chigbo prayed that their children should obey them to be successful in life while as mothers they will continue to seek and pray for their children’s welfare.

Speaking on the just concluded 2023 general election, Mbaka noted that the clergy of all Christian denominations in Nigeria offended God in different positions they took in the processes to the 2023 general election.

Mbaka however said he would not talk much of politics so as not to be sent back to the Monastery again, but noted strongly that on behalf of all the clergy, he has apologised to God to forgive the priests who took different ways offensive to the church and God in the process to the general election.

He said: “I apologise on behalf of all the priests and pastors for our shortcomings, particularly during the election and in this political period. We have offended God in the process but let God forgive us because we got it wrong.

“The power of God is above any rigging, the country is rotten, let us use the times we are expending for politicking to search for the solution to our problems. Politics is now dividing Nigerians and these are political hawks and vultures.