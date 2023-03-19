Mbah wins 7 of 12 LGAs announced so far in Enugu

Peter Mbah

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Mbah, has won seven local government areas (LGAs) from the twelve announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Mbah’s closest rival from the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga cleared the remaining five LGAs announced.

Enugu has 17 LGAs, and as such INEC is yet to declare results from five.

Below are the results announced so far:

Uzo Uwani

APC: 1019

APGA: 169

LP: 5257

PDP: 7299

Udi

APC: 1648

APGA: 1724

LP: 10109

PDP: 13633

Igboeze North

APC: 541

APGA: 250

LP: 9955

PDP: 8738

Oji River

APC: 1060

APGA: 246

LP: 7747

PDP: 7365

Ezeagu

APC: 963

APGA: 300

LP: 5949

PDP: 7576

Aniri

APC: 906

APGA: 498

LP: 3431

PDP: 6520

Igbo-Etiti

APC: 939

APGA: 1259

LP: 11941

PDP: 8959

Isi-Uzo

APC: 231

APGA: 42

LP: 12518

PDP: 6381

Nkanu West

APC: 1676

APGA: 1609

LP: 2577

PDP: 8382

Igbo-Eze South

APC: 927

APGA: 246

LP: 9680

PDP: 4691

Enugu South LG

APC: 560

APGA: 3110

LP: 7438

PDP: 10557

Awgu

APC: 1175

APGA: 805

LP: 5462

PDP: 10668