Mayor of Urhoboland pays congratulatory visit to Delta Governor-elect, calls for calm

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel aka Akpodoro, has paid a congratulatory visit to the Delta State Governor-elect, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwhori, who was just declared winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in the oil-rich state.

An excited Mayor stormed Asaba Government House with his entourage to congratulate the new governor, who just climbed higher in his political career, going by his emergence as the winner of the keenly contested guber election shortly after his mandate was confirmed by the Resident Electoral Commission, having polled 360, 234 while his closest rival, Senator Omo-Agege. of the All Progressives Congress, APC came second with 240, 229.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Akpodoro noted that the emergence of Hon Oborevwhori was a victory for the PDP and its supporters, a fact he said underscores the reason the governor should appreciate God in discharging his service to the people.

“The masses of the PDP supporters are the real heroes of Oborevwhori’s victory.

He described the victory as well deserved saying the governor-elect should consider himself to be on a divine assignment to the people of the state, maintaining that the people deserve upliftment, adding that the governor-elect should ensure he fulfils all his campaign promises to the Urhobo youths, who stood behind him when needed most.

The Mayor in the same vein congratulated and commended the outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for what he described as “his political sagacity and know-how saying it takes an Okowa to defeat the insurrection of the wicked noting that affliction shall rise the second time.”

“Governor Okowa,” Akpodoro added, “defeated a legion of rebels and blackmailers, who thought they could intimidate and harass the system into pandering to their insidious and invidious ambush on the state and her resources.”

“The incumbent governor fought a very good fight, and he is the hero and the man of the year 2023 as far as Delta State is concerned. Governor Okowa is bequeathing a legacy of superlative service to the people for whom I commend him.

“In same vein, I commend the former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, for upholding the status quo and ensuring that the will of the people prevails. In the same vein, I thank the state electorates for standing by the truth and refusing to be harvested into the realm of deception and criminalities. Congratulations to Deltans,” he stated.