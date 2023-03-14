Mass sack looms in AAU as Obaseki increases teachers’ retirement age

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THERE is an impending mass sack of staff at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma as part of what the management called repositioning the university.



It was gathered on Tuesday that 22 academic staff of the University have been penciled down for the exercise but only two of such letters have been released to the affected staff.



This is as the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, extended the retirement age for teachers in Edo State to 65 years or 40 years of service, in furtherance of his commitment to boosting workers’ welfare.



Part of the letter said the disengagement took effect from March 10 2023 and “You will be paid all your entitlements in line with the provision of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Staff Regulations and Scheme of Service.



“By a copy of this letter, the Bursary Department is directed to process your entitlements, subject to your clearance of any indebtedness to the University.



“You are kindly advised to submit all University property(ies) in your possession to your Head of Department on the receipt of this letter.”



In a swift reaction, the Academic Staff Union of University of the institution through a statement issued by its chairman, Dr Cyril Onogbosele and Assistant Secretary, Dr William Odion said that the move was part of attempts to suppress the staff from demanding what is due to them.



“Certainly, the current situation in AAU, Ekpoma is not how a university should be administered in the 21st century.



“Fourteen professors have been shortlisted for retirement, which will be a great loss to the school,” he added.



Meanwhile the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq. in a statement, said the governor’s approval for the new retirement age for teachers reinforces his unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for repositioning the education sector in the state.



“This is in demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that Edo teachers are the best motivated in Nigeria. It is important to remind Edo people that Edo teachers are the best-paid teachers and Edo workers are the best-paid workers in any public service in Nigeria.