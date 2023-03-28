 Masari approves 83-member transition, inauguration committees

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the formation of a 40-member transition committee for the handing over of the baton to the incoming administration in the state.

The governor also approved the appointment of a 43-member inauguration committee for the new administration which comes into office on May 29.

Secretary to Katsina State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal stated in Katsina on Tuesday that the two committees would ensure a smooth handing over to the in-coming administration.

“The 40-member transition committee to usher in the governor-elect, Dr Dikko Radda is to be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government.

“Permanent Secretary Administration, Office of the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Isiyaku will serve as Secretary.

“Gov. Masari also approved that the 43-member inauguration committee be chaired by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Adamu-Funtua.

“Barrister Hannatu Musa-Musawa will serve as its Secretary.

“Both committees will be inaugurated by Gov. Masari on March 30,’’ Lawal stated. (NAN)