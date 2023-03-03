Masari appoints new pilgrims board chairman

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumini-Kabir, Magajin Garin Katsina, as the Chairman of the State’s Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muntari Lawal, announced this in a statement he signed and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

Gov Masari recently terminated the appointment of Alhaji Yusuf Barmo as the Chairman of the board, among three other top officials of the state government.

“The Governor affirmed that the appointment of Abdulmumini-Kabir is in recognition of his outstanding qualities and performance exhibited at different capacities in the service of the State.

“Gov. Masari also seized this opportunity to congratulate the appointee and charged him to put in his best and vast experience in the overall welfare of the board,” the SSG said.

It was gathered that the appointee is the biological son of the present Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabair-Usman, and a traditional title holder in the council.

It will be recalled that NAHCON after the receipt of the 95,000 hajj seats approved for Nigeria by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Commission allocated 4,913 slots to Katsina State.

Thereafter, Gov Aminu Masari, in line with the figure, approved the revised distribution to the 34 local government areas to effectively mobilise and facilitate continuous registration of intending pilgrims across the state.