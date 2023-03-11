‘Married female friends see widows as threats while men take advantage of them’

By Benjamin Njoku

Seven years after the death of her husband, Chief Okonta, Nnenna Nwabueze Okonta popularly known as ‘Merit’, following her role in that pioneering movie, “Living In Bondage” has opened up on the travails of widowhood, saying “It’s a very lonely life especially when you have taken a decision not to remarry.”

The actress, who lost her husband a few days to their 22nd wedding anniversary on March 15, 2016, laments the challenges facing a widow in this part of the world.

According to her, “When you are a widow people try to take advantage of you in every way. From trying to steal from you, rob you of your inheritance to making unwanted sexual advances at you.

“Even your married friends see you as a threat,” she added.

Reliving memories of what she shared together with her late husband, Merit said she still listens to his favourite songs as well as watches his favourite movies. “Also, I still wear clothes, shoes and talk to him”, she said

Speaking further, the beautiful mother of six who disappeared from the screen immediately after the release of ‘Living in Bondage’ in 1992, described the death of her husband as a big blow. “ I miss him everyday. It’s not easy getting the kids through adolescence and teenage years to adulthood alone,” the actress lamented.

In a post on her Facebook page, Merit described her late husband as “irreplaceable and unforgettable.”

The actress got married to Chief Francis Okonta a few years after featuring in “Living Bondage” and took a break from acting before returning after 20 years.