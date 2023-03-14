Maritime groups advocate safer digital space for women

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Women groups in the maritime industry have called on government and all other stakeholders to work towards making the digital space safer, more inclusive, and more egalitarian.

A joint statement by the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association, WISTA Nigeria; African Women in Maritime, WIMA, Nigeria, and the Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa, WIMOWCA Nigeria, in commemoration of the year 2023 International Women’s Day themed ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, argued that currently, a persistent gender gap in internet access had prevented women from fully utilizing technology.

“Participation in tech design and governance is still significantly hampered by women’s under representation in STEM education and jobs.

“Additionally, women are all too frequently forced out of the digital spaces they occupy due to the persistent fear of online gender-based violence and the lack of legal remedy.

“Women have made countless contributions to the digital world that we live in. From the early days of computing to the modern era of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, their footprints can be seen in the digital space.

“Sadly, their achievements have been in a field that has historically never embraced or valued the contributions of women. Yet, against all odds women have thrived.

“Against this background, WISTA Nigeria, WIMA Nigeria and WIMOWCA Nigeria are collaborating to celebrate this year’s IWD which is annually marked on March 8th.

“This collaboration will recognise and celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education in the maritime space.

“Jointly, as women in the maritime space in Nigeria, we are advocating equity, technological advancement and inclusion of all women in the digital space, believing that this will also further the advancement of women in the maritime industry,” the groups said.