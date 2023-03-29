Maritime economy key to Lagos 30yrs economic plan — Employment Clinic

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Chief Executive Officer, Employment Clinic, Ronke Kosoko, has said that the maritime economy cannot be ignored if Lagos State must achieve its 30 years Economic Plan.

Kosoko, who made this known while unveiling Maritime Conversion Programme, MCP targeted at providing job for 5,000 graduates, explained that employment clinic is an employment solution company that bridges the gap between demand and supply, while MCP was designed to introduce Nigerian graduates to the maritime sector by improving career prospects.

While congratulating the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu for his re-election as the Governor of Lagos State, Kosoko charged them to pay attention to the maritime economy.

She disclose that the MCP has gotten support from the government at all levels which would enable it give support and connect not less than 5,000 Nigerian graduates with the right employers in the industry who can engage them in non-technical aspects in maritime.

According to her, “The maritime economy is still suffering, including employment, infrastructure, policy issues and appointment issues are segments and if they are not fused together maritime economy is not going anywhere. Tinubu and Sanw-Olu should pay attention to maritime economy”.

She also explained, “Employment clinic is an employment solutions company that bridges the gap between the demand and supply side, they are the real employers of labour who hire graduates and also work with young people.

“MCP takes care of the non technical part of the manpower needed in the maritime industry and that has nothing to do with going on board vessels”.