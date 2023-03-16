March 18 Polls: We are not perturbed over Anyim’s support for Nwifuru – Odii

By Peter Okutu

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate for the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Thursday said he was not perturbed by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s (former Senate President) support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in the State.

Senator Anyim had on Wednesday at his residence in Ishiagu Community of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, declared his support for the APC Governorship candidate and the need for power to shift to Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

He explained that the decision of anybody to support any candidate or the other was a matter of choice as the PDP do not exhibit the culture of force in politics but negotiations and dialogue.

Addressing Newsmen in Abakaliki, Odii stated that he was not campaigning for the vote of one particular person but for the votes of the entire people of the State, who believe that a new Ebonyi State was possible.

He said: “It’s a matter of choice. We don’t force people. We are with the people and we are confident because we are with the people. But the larger part of the society is with us. The truth of the matter is that we are in a contest and we are not contesting for a particular person to vote for us.

“We are contesting for Ebonyians to vote us in. We are not panicking. We are not perturbed; am talking to the Market Women, students Civil servants; am talking to those who have been oppressed.

“Am talking about how to recover Ebonyi State. Maybe these people are the problem we have in our society. They know that Anyichuks is a brand; we are here to offer service to our people; we are here to recover Ebonyi State; we are here to liberate our people.

“You know we don’t make noise; some are good at propaganda; we work behind the scene. We are after achieving results. Remember we had lots of litigations, and in the long run, we became victorious.”