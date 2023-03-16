March 18 Polls: Stop making inciting statements, group cautions Umahi

…it’s capable of causing intra-communal crisis – Orji alleges

By Peter Okutu

A group known as Edda Identity, a socio-cultural group in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Thursday asked Governor David Umahi to cease from making inciting statements against the people of Edda clan in the State.

One of the Conveners of Edda Identity and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Chief Julius Oji, alleged that Umahi’s recent utterances were capable of provoking intra-communal war among the people as the Clan felt threatened by the comments credited to the Governor of the State.

Governor Umahi, had on Wednesday, reportedly said the people of Edda ‘didn’t do well’ in the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections and challenged them to do “whatever” they could to ensure that the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC, wins the forthcoming governorship polls, on March 18, 2023.

Continuing, the PDP stalwart in a statement, on Thursday, explained that the Governor had no right to force residents of the area to vote against their will alleging that Umahi wasted the years he spent in the governance of the state.

The statement read, “Our people have been in perpetual pain since you assumed office as Ebonyi State Governor in the last seven years and ten months.

“Under your watch as the Chief Security Officer, there have been a lot of killings, intimidation, violence, bloodshed and all manner of crisis in Ebonyi State.

“The most recent killings in Ekoli Edda community on the 26th December, 2022, one thought could humble you, yet you came to Edda, on Wednesday, threatening violence.

“We have had enough of these unwanted killings, intimidation, bloodshed and we can’t keep quiet any longer. Allow Edda people to choose who they have confidence in to govern and represent them.

“Edda people are known warriors and cannot be cajoled or subjected to any form of intimidation or oppression to influence their choice or change their mandate in the coming election, on Saturday.

“Go to your hometown of Uburu and choose for them. We heard in the last elections of February 25 that , you lost woefully but resulted to violence just to win. Our people will resist all your antics to ensure that the choices of the people emerge victorious.

“Our people have spoken. They have rejected you, your party and whatever you stand for. Ebonyians have never had it this bad before you came as Governor. Under your watch, Ebonyians have experienced all manner of killings, intimidation, bloodshed, calamities, yet you stood on the podium to call on God, which is aimed at confusing and deceiving our people. The same God you hold no value for.

“You betrayed the Igbo society just for your selfish political interests. Our people yearn for good governance; yet you stood against them just to keep them in perpetual pains.

“Edda people and I have listened to your video, outburst and threats to my person and life. I’m using this medium to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, the State Security Services and other security agencies to the threats, outburst and inciting statements about Edda people.”