March 18 Polls: APGA condemns killing of Councilor in Ebonyi 

By Peter Okutu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State has condemned the gruesome murder of one Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugwu, the Councilor representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of the State.

Mr Charles Otu, the Director of Media and publicity of Odohzia Campaign Council of the APGA Governorship candidate, Prof Benard Odoh, stated this in Abakaliki, on Sunday.

He charged the State Government to rise to its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of citizens, while urging the security agencies to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi State Chapter, and the Campaign Council of the Party’s Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates, Professor Benard Odoh and Dr. Nkata Chuku have received with anguish the news of the gruesome murder of the Councilor representing Echara Ward2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugwu, popularly known as SPACO.

“Reports say Ugwu was killed around 10 pm Saturday as he was returning from his shop, a drinking joint known in Okposi as ANGLE 90.

“The deceased, Ugwu was a development-oriented and liberal-minded community leader who was well respected across Okposi and beyond.

“Sources in Okposi who had earlier confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki Sunday morning, said Ugwu was accosted by the gunmen around Okposi Court Area junction. Media reports have also disclosed that the killing, which is the second in the same area in less than one month sparked protests within the community.

“We at Odohzia Ebonyi Campaign council strongly condemn this, yet another senseless killing of a vibrant Ebonyi youth. We recall and are very sad too that just a few weeks before the last election, another youth, Mr. Ogbonnaya Agwu was also gunned down by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the same Court Area, Okposi Okwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

“While we sincerely sympathize with the family of the deceased, our campaign council charges the government whose primary responsibility remains the protection of lives and property in partnership with security agencies to unravel the killers of these citizens.

“We are aware that there have been several reports that the many untrained personnel who operated as members of the disbanded Ebubeagu militia have been responsible for several shootings especially at night in Okposi and many other communities in Ebonyi where they shoot to show force, threaten or harass innocent citizens and road users.

“No stone should be left unturned to apprehend and bring to book, this murderous gang that has been terrorizing Okposi, Ohaozara, and the entire State. Recall that we have in our several Press statements lamented to the IGP and other appropriate authorities that the arms in possession of the government-sponsored but now disbanded Ebubeagu militia have not been retrieved from them.

“We have also consistently raised the alarm over the influx of ‘fake’ military and Police officers into the State, which has heightened tension and anxiety among Ebonyians.

“This campaign council, again, hereby urges the security agencies to live up to the bidding and ransack the old Government House, Abakaliki where we learned they have been stockpiling arms and ammunition including alleged quartering of the said ‘fake officers’ and dislodge them before they plunge Ebonyi into unmanageable terrorism”.