March 18 polls: APC members dump party for PDP in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

FORMER members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the umbrella of ‘Truth Akwa Ibom’ have expressed their decision

to support and vote for candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State Assembly polls,

They made their decision known weekend when they paid a solidarity visit to Pastor Umo Eno, the leading governorship candidate in the state.

Speaking, the leader of the delegation, Archbishop Sam Akpan said their decision was based on their conviction that Umo Eno would sustain the existing peace in the state as well as governor Udom Emmanuel’s development stride as the next governor of the state.

His words: “Today there is peace in Akwa Ibom state, and Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought credibility in governance and government. He has diversified the economy of the state from a core civil service state to an enterprise-driven economy.

“These strides are very indicative of good things to come. So we took the decision to return wholeheartedly to the PDP. Pastor Eno, we are all former members of the APC. This is only a small team of executive members.

“Among us today, are former State officers that won primaries and have decided to abandon the APC. We have all come under the PDP umbrella. We are convinced that the choice of Pastor Umo Eno would bring peace and growth.

” We are delighted that the party has received us with open arms. Today, we have come to endorse what God has approved. Today, we have also come to bear witness that we, the executives that have fused ourselves into an organization have accepted Pastor Umo Eno.

“We have come to partner with you. Give us the space and encourage us to follow you. We have decided to vote for the PDP. Today, we are called “truth Akwa Ibom”, the other time, we were called the Akwa Ibom Peoples Forum (AKPF) and this group is larger and stronger than AKPF,”

Archbishop Akpan disclosed, “We have another political party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) that has also joined us. They are also structured comprehensively across the state. So we are partnering across board to achieve our set goal of voting massively for Pastor Eno”

Speaking the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan appreciated the leadership and members of the group for choosing to support the PDP and assured them that the umbrella was large enough to accommodate everybody.

“I am happy today because I know Archbishop Sam Akpan, and his worth. When he told me he was coming back, I knew my job has been made easier. He has brought voters and votes. His team is well organized. So our victory in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections is guaranteed”, the state Chair said.

Responding, Pastor Umo Eno appreciated the group for their decision to support him, and particularly expressed delight over their numerical strength.

The governorship hopeful reassured that he would run an all-inclusive administration when elected as governor on Saturday.