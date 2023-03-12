March 18: Don’t allow politicians divide, rule you – Group tells voters

Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections, a group called the Campaign for The Socialist Transformation of Nigeria, CAST- Nigeria, weekend, charged voters not to allow politicians to divide and use them to achieve their selfish ambitions.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chair, CAST-Nigeria Campaign Organisation, Prof Omotoye Olorode, and National Coordinator-Nigeria Campaign Organisation, Comrade Jaye Gaskia.

CAST-Nigeria accused political parties and their candidates of trying to throw Nigeria into fire with ethnic, religious, regional and sectional politics, which the working class and unemployed Nigerians have been the ‘tools’ they are using for such politics.

The group also referred to a press briefing held on the eve of the National level elections that took place on the 25th of February, where it warned against the “consequences of the ethno-religious and geopolitical mobilisations of the ruling class, and their storm troopers from the middle class.”

According to CAST-Nigeria, the situation is only getting worse, with the ethnic irredentists and religious bigots now dug in their respective trenches.

The statement reads in part, “As the Nation goes into the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday, 18th March, 2023; The ruling class and a significant section of the precarious middle class, with the politicians, and in particular, the main candidates and the main political parties, at their head have doubled down on spewing hate, spreading falsehood, and on the mobilisation of ethnic, religious, ethno-religious, and geopolitical hatred and grievances.

“Ethnic irredentists, and religious bigots are taking control of the media space – both conventional and new.

“They are digging down in entrenched positions, threatening fire and brimstone, mobilising ordinary citizens, the working people and toiling masses of our country, against one another, and shamelessly, and remorselessly stoking up the flames of discord, and the fire of vengeance among our people.

“We say, enough is enough. Reasonable voices must stand up to be heard, and it is our bounden duty to call on the overwhelming majority of our people who are poor working people and toiling masses, to refuse to be divided along ethnic, religious and geopolitical lines, and to resist every attempt to make them to hate and be prepared to harm their fellow working people and toiling masses.

“Voting in the upcoming elections is a right of the people guaranteed by the constitution.

“But as we prepare to cast our votes, we call on the working class to reject the ethno-religious and geopolitical narratives and counter-narratives that are sowing the seeds of ethnic and religious hatred, and nurturing the plant of violence, that can only end in a state of mutually assured destruction for everyone involved.

“Why should our class unite and reject these competitive and mutually antogonistic mobilisations by the ruling class? Because, as a class, we are united in our victimhood, in being the real victims of the failure of the system and of the ruling class, and of the consequences of this failure, open for us to see in unprecedented levels of poverty and impoverisation of the working people across the country; in the endemic levels of insecurity across the country that has crippled the livelihoods of the working people, led to the killing, injury and abductions of several tens of thousands of the working people; as well as in the unrelenting rise in the cost of living, with the resultant precipitate decline in the conditions of living of our people – again across the country.

“As working people, across all the geopolitical zones, across all the ethnic nationalities, and across all the religious faiths of this country; we face a common enemy – the ruling class; bear a common burden – hardships, poverty, joblessness, homelessness, insecurity; and as such share a common destiny and interest in building our solidarity as a class; and in uniting to fight and defeat the common enemy – the ruling class and the capitalist system.

“We should not be fighting ourselves or each other, we should not be listening to the ethnic and religious mobilisations of the different factions of the ruling class and their middle class storm troopers.”

The group therefore called on the working class to unite against hardships, as well as against this omnious divide and rule tactics of this shameless and failed ruling class.

“We call on our class to hold all the leading lights of the ruling class and their middle class storm troopers, who have been acting with impunity to account, and hold them responsible.

“We call on our class to eschew ethnic and religious bigotry, and go about exercising their right to vote in a manner that rejects the dangerous narratives of the ethnic irredentists and religious bigots.

“We call on the organisations of our class to step up, take responsibility, and give class leadership to the working people and toiling masses”, the statement added.