MARCH 18: Deltans ‘ll retaliate against PDP, APC – Pela, LP guber candidate

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE Labour Party, LP, Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Ken Pela, has said that Deltans will take their revenge against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, which he described as PDP I, and PDP II, on March 18, for suppressing them and stealing their commonwealth, in the last 24 years.

Pela, who spoke to Vanguard in an interview, weekend, said: “You know that PDP and APC in Delta are one and the same in Delta state. It is PDP 1 and II, Otapiapia, and sniper, whichever one you consume, you will die.”

“With BVAS, we now have the true votes, and for the first time, the voice of Deltans was heard on February 25. Deltans will go out on March 18 to revenge, everywhere I have been in the last two to three weeks, Deltans are united, saying it is time to be free.

“Like we already know, BVAS has shown that the fictitious names and fishes use to manufacture to vote in the riverine areas are no more there. Those fabricated votes that use to come from Warri North, Warri South West, and Warri South local government areas are no more there.

“They are united, saying that the Labour Party is where they would be, so I am saying to every Deltan; it is time for a new dawn. It is time to move forward and consolidate the gains of the February 25 polls. Let us show them that it was not a fluke, let us show them with even a wider margin that the PDP and APC have been widely rejected by everybody.

“The average person in the street wants a change, mostly from PDP and APC, and I am confident that on March 18, they will show it.

“Both PDP and APC have oppressed us (Deltans) for 24 years, they have kept us in poverty and penury, stealing and pillaging our commonwealth, and at every election cycle, they held the people back with rigging,” he said.