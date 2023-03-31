March 18: APC vows to occupy INEC’s office in Rivers

…file competent proceeding over alleged sabotage

By Davies Iheamnachor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed that it would occupy the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office in Port Harcourt, over the failure of the electoral umpire to release Certified True Copy, CTC, of the documents it used in declaring the March 81th Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state results to them.

The APC in Rivers State also vowed to institute a contempt proceeding against the INEC for discountenancing an order of court compelling it to make every useful documents from the election available to the party for its move to court.

The Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Arc. Tonye Cole, disclosed this at the headquarters of the commission in Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he in company of the Chairman of the party, Chief Emeka Beke, and other big wigs of APC stormed the INEC’s office for a request visit.

Cole said the party visited INEC to express their deep frustration with what is going on, regretting that two weeks after the elections, that INEC has refused to release any of the needed documents for the party to move to court.

He alleged that INEC is sabotaging its move to court, adding that INEC was using the delay to rewrite and mutilate documents from the election.

He said: “Some of our house of assembly candidates had their results declared on the 18th, same day of the election. Two weeks have gone we have not gotten documents required for us to go to the tribunal.

“We have requested for INEC to give us CTC documents, two weeks have gone, nothing. We have not seen one CTC document and we have to prepare a brief and go to tribunal. We have gotten court orders for INEC to release the documents, they have been ignored.

“It simply tells me that something is going on, but I believe that at this point in time, the onus is on INEC as an unbiased umpire to be there and give us all we need so we can go to court.”

Cole, who noted that the team did not meet the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the office and that they have been asked to repeat on Monday, insisted that if INEC failed to make available the needed documents on Monday that they would occupy the headquarters and file a contempt proceeding at the commission.

“We came here to say the REC is not around but one of the officials has said we should come on Monday. If we come on Monday we will not leave this place without those documents.

“We expect that when we come here Monday we should get every single document we requested for for we can go and prepare for the tribunal.

“Court order should have compelled INEC to do certain things. We will file content proceeding against INEC for refusing to obey order and do what needs to be done.

“We will not leave here when we come on Monday, because those documents are our right. The documents belongs to us at this point and INEC has no right keeping it,” he said.