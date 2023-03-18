March 18: An improvement to previous ones – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has described the governorship and House of Assembly elections as an improvement to the previous elections.

Speaking while casting his vote at Polling Unit 008 at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area, the Speaker described the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as a learning process. Gbajabiamila said: “There’s been a lot of improvements in terms of preparedness, materials came early. The staff came early.

“As far as the INEC is concerned, it is been so far so good.

“I think what happened couple of weeks ago was a learning process.

“INEC tried to introduce new technology we all applauded. I didn’t know what happened with the technology.

“Like I said it’s a learning process. I think INEC clearly seems to have corrected whatever lapses they were to have much better operations this time around.”