March 18: Accord sacks Oyo Exco, leaders over alleged endorsement of Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE National Working Committee, NWC, of Accord party, Thursday, sacked the Oyo State executive members over alleged endorsement of the Governor of Oyo State and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Seyi Makinde, instead of Accord’s governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu ahead of the governorship election coming up on March 18, 2023.

The decision by the NWC on dissolving the Oyo State executive members of the party was made known during a media conference held in Abuja during a two-hour emergency NWC meeting chaired by the National Chairman, Accord party, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado.

Meanwhile, according to the NWC those whose offices were affected include the Oyo State Chairman of Accord, Prince Kolade Ojo; Oyo State Accord Secretary, Hon. Yinka Dairo; and the entire Executive Committee members of the party in Oyo State.

Nalado blasted Ojo and others who allegedly endorsed Governor Makinde, describing their move and endorsement as deliberate act to frustrate the chances of Accord’s governorship and State Assembly candidates that are set to achieve a landslide victory in the elections, because it was an evidence of being allegedly compromised and financially induced by the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

He also emphatically stated that there has never been a meeting or agreement within the party to go ahead to form alliance with the PDP in Oyo State to endorse Makinde as alleged by the erstwhile Oyo State Accord Chairman.

He said the party is fully independent and working hard to ensure its governorship and State Assembly candidates win in the forthcoming elections as he described them as front-runners in the election.

He also stated that the NWC also agreed to constitute a five-man Caretaker Committee to ensure victory for the party and will manage the affairs of the party ahead of the governorship and State Assembly elections in the State.

He made it known that the five-man caretaker Committee members are: Oyo State Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Salami; Caretaker Secretary, Bashiru Ayobami; and members, Hon. Fatai Salawu, Bimpe Martins, Ayodele Oyajide.

He (Nalado) maintained that these decisions were taken on the heels of resolutions reached by the NWC.

He directed that the dissolved Oyo exco should immediately hand over all party properties and documents in their possession to the new Caretaker Executive members.

However, the National Chairman of the party called on party members and supporters, including all the electorate in Oyo State to come out en-masse and vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu along with State House of Assembly candidates of the party on March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections.