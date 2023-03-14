March 18: 14 candidates jostle for Bauchi governorship seat

No fewer than 14 political parties have fielded candidates for the March 18 Governorship Election in Bauchi State.

The list of the candidates is contained in a document released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi.

INEC’s Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Mr Adamu Gujungu confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to the Commission, the incumbent governor, Bala Mohammed is seeking re-election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Major contenders in the race include Mohammed’s opponent, ex-Chief of Air Staff, Baba Saddique Abbubakar of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Sen. Haliru Jika of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Also in the race are Musa Magaji of the Action Alliance (AA); Idris Buhari of the African Action Congress (AAC), Saleh Dahiru of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mustapha Usman, African Democratic Party (ADP) and Isa Auwal of the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Others are Abubakar Ibrahim of the Labour Party (LP); Saleh Suleiman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Mohammed Aminu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Hassan Khalid of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While Kabiru Abdulhamid and Umar Farouk-Ahmed are contesting the election under the platforms of the Action People’s Party (APP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP), respectively.

According to INEC, 276 candidates fielded by the parties are vying for the 31 State Constituencies election.

NAN reports that the March 18 governorship election will be held for governors in 31 out of 36 States of the Federation, while the Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa elections will be held on Nov. 11.

All state governors have a two term limit which makes 18 incumbent governors ineligible for re-election. (NAN)