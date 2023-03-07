March 11: Vote only our candidates, LP charges supporters

…says alliance with any other party

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julious Abure has charged party members and supporters to vote for only candidates standing on the party’s platform are voted for in Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Abure made the call in a statement, he issued in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He explained that as preparation for this Saturday’s elections enter its final stages the Labour Party is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that its candidates not only participate, but win at the ballot.

The party chairman said, “This call becomes necessary given reports from some political opportunists from other political platforms, claiming that they have reached an agreement with Obidients and LP supporters to cast their ballots for them in this Saturday’s polls.

“We want to state categorically and unequivocally that the national secretariat of LP has not given any instructions for any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except LP candidates in this Saturday’s polls.

“Our members should not only go out and vote, but follow the process to a conclusive end as provided by the Law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country.

“The LP is not in any alliance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls.”