March 11: Extend love for Tinubu to our candidates — APC tells voters

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South West, has appealed to the people in the geo-political zone, to ensure they vote in the governor’s and State House of Assembly Candidates on the party’s platform during the March 11, 2023 elections.

It specifically urged the people of Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states to vote massively for the APC in the governorship/Assembly polls while electorate in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States should support APC assembly candidates with their votes.

The South West, National Vice Chairman of the party, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, who said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, appealed to the electorate in the region not to relent until the governor’s and assembly candidates are voted in next Saturday.

Kekemeke, who expressed appreciation to Nigerians from across all zones for supporting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clinch the presidential seat, charged the Southwest people to extend the love they have been showing the President-elect, to the party’s candidates in the March 11 governorship and Assembly polls.

Kekemeke, a former Ondo State SSG and pioneer Board Chairman of National Examination Council (NECO), noted that the Southwest people would fully benefit from Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency when they use their votes to install APC governors and state lawmakers in their respective states.

He expressed confidence in the ability and willingness of the President-elect to change the narration and reduce current hardship in the country as a result of naira scarcity.

Kekemeke also called on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to create a level playing field for all candidates in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections , as it was done for candidates during the February 25 presidential election.

The Vice Chairman, who also expressed optimism that the APC would also come out top during this Saturday’s polls, challenged members of the party to sustain the momentum and canvass for votes from all eligible voters in the country to guarantee the success of the party in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.