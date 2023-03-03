March 11: Enoidem urges PDP members, supporters to close rank

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district in the February 25th poll, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem has urged party members in the district to remain united and deliver all party candidates during the March 11 governorship and State Assembly polls.

Enoidem who lost the Senate Seat to Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assured them that he has risen above the rubbles and remains focused for the task ahead.

The National Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (PMP) and immediate past National legal Adviser of the PDP, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

His words: “Arising from the outcome of Saturday’s 25/02/2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, I wish to thank the elders, women, youths and all the stakeholders of our great party across Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district.

“Regardless, of the result, I, at this point, urge party members to brace up, close ranks and move forward for the sake of the party to ensure that all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly elections emerge victorious.

“I have a strong history of staying true to the Peoples Democratic Party. This history cannot be broken, repressed or suppressed by my experience in the last Senatorial election.

“Rest assured I have risen above the rubbles and I remain focused for the task ahead.

“Once again I appeal to all to stand firm in our Units, Wards and Local Government Areas as true party men and women for the success of Pastor Umo Eno, the Governorship and the State House of Assembly candidates of our party”

The Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district seat also called Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, where the PDP, lost out in the 2023 polls compromises of Abak, Essien Udim, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Ikot Ekpene, , Ikono, Ini, Obot Akara,

Ukanafun and Oruk Anam, LGAs.