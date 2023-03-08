March 11: Avoid voters’ apathy, vote God-fearing candidates, PFN urges Christians

.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Ebonyi State Chapter, yesterday called on its members to turn out en mass and vote for God-fearing candidates during the Saturday, 11th March 2023 general election.

The PFN Chairman in Ebonyi State, Professor Wilberforce Oti stated this in Abakaliki, while addressing members during their Prayer Conference, ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in the State.

Oti stated that the challenges facing the Country demanded the collective effort of Nigerians, in order to liberate it from the hands of wicked leaders, who had allegedly employed unhealthy mechanisms to sabotage the fortune of the citizens.

He urged the people of the State, especially Christians to avoid voters’ apathy on 11th March 2023, while expressing confidence that their votes would count in delivering a God-fearing leadership for the State.

Oti said, even though most Christians were of the view that partisan politics was a dirty game, they should remember that when the righteous emerges, the people would rejoice.

He recalled the great impacts of the biblical Joseph, Daniel and Mordecai, whom he said served bad leaders in their own time but the moment they clinched power, people were happy, due to their leadership prowess and contributions.

He urged Christians to come out in their numbers and support credible candidates, who would be true representatives of God and His people, if they are voted into elective positions.

Other Speakers at the event, including Bishop David Ubanatu, Bishop Ken Oko Daniels and Pastor Mrs Rosemary Oti expressed confidence that with their prayers and full participation on election day, credible candidates would emerge, no matter how evil forces would try to change God’s plan for the State.

Emphasizing the outcome of last Saturday’s polls, the Speakers noted that God was on the move to give birth to a new Nigeria even as they urged eligible voters not to be discouraged, but to turn out and vote for competent candidates who would protect their faith in the forthcoming polls.

Highlights of the event were a special prayer offered for the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP) in Ebonyi, Engineer Sunday Andrew Opoke and for peace in the State, especially during the elections, among others.