Marcello makes history in UAE Football League           

Leads Gulf United FC of Dubai to elite division

By Solomon Nwoke

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) presidential aspirant and coach of Gulf United football club Dubai, Marcelo Anyanwu has led his team to a resounding promotion to the elite cadre of their league.

The former Arsenal soccer school coach, Marcelo Anyanwu led team won the Division three 2021/2022 season and Division two 2022 /2023 season.

Gulf United were crowned the league two champions after defeating Al Hilal of Dubai 5-1 in their last home league match last weekend thus making Coach Marcello Anyanwu the first African coach in UAE to win division three league and division two league back -to- back.

An elated coach described the record as something he would cherish for a very long time.

“Winning is my hobby, I have the mentality to win, I equally believe that victory is of the Lord”, says the YSFON Ambassador.

The Imo state born tactician praised his players for the resilience, commitment and determination to conquer saying: “We are the Champions of UAEFA Division Two League, we will compete in Division 1 next season and participate in the UAE President Cup. I want to also, salute the tenacity of five Nigerian players in my team. Infact, I’m very proud of them. We all achieve the success together”.

Meanwhile, African Football For All Initiatives has congratulated Marcello Anyanwu shortly after lifting the UAEFA division two league trophy with his club, Gulf United Football Club, Dubai.

In a message signed by the CEO of the organization, Alli Musa Mairogo described Marcello Anyanwu as a Pan – African and the true son of the soil who has contributed immensely to grassroot football development in Africa and diaspora.

“There were no shortcuts on your path to promotion. Congratulations on your achievement. Your team, Gulf United of Dubai promotion is well-deserved. I’m glad you are getting recognized for all the hard work you do and, I hope your new position brings you deep satisfaction and fun challenges. We at Africa Football For All Initiatives are proud of you. With this, you are now officially the Brand Ambassador of African Football For All Initiatives”, says Alli Musa Mairogo.