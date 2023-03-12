Man United vs Southampton: We’ve shown we can bounce back — Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have shown the ability “bounce back” following Thursday’s 4-1 win over Real Betis.

The Dutchman, however, maintains that his players must pick up a win against Southampton on Sunday to in their recovery from the heavy loss to Liverpool last week.

United will square off with Southampton on Sunday in what is their first EPL game after the humiliation suffered at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

“I think [as] the season goes to the end, it’s going to be even more difficult for every team because the pressure will be higher and higher. So you need character, you need a determined team, you need a resilient team. You need a team with personalities, and I think we already showed several times this season that this team can deal with setbacks.

“Today we have seen an example but before as well. After Brentford, for instance, after Arsenal when we bounced back after. After City, we bounced back.

“Today, I will say this is part one, because Sunday has to come another one, but I think this team can rely on that, that they can bounce back.

“But it demands a lot of energy, a lot of togetherness from a lot of players to get the performance as we showed today.”