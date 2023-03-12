Man United held to disappointing draw by Southampton

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United were held to a disappointing goalless draw at Old Trafford for the second time this season by bottom-table Southampton.

The hosts had their chances of a win hampered when United midfielder Casemiro saw red in the first half after a dangerous tackle on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazillian will serve a four-game ban in all English competitions after receiving his second red card of the season.

United came into the game after their 7-0 bashing at the hands of Liverpool, but seem to have not recovered from the historic annihilation at Anfield.

The Saints on the other hand earned a valuable point in their fight to avoid the drop.