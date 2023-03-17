Man United face Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi
Manchester United will face Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.
In the draw held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen were pitted against Belgian side, Union Saint-Gilloise.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will have his hands full when his side take on Feyenoord as they continue their quest for European glory.
Europa League Quarter Final Full Draw:
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting
AS Roma vs Feyenoord
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St Gilloise
Europa League semi-finals
Juventus or Sporting vs Manchester United or Sevilla
Bayer Leverkusen or Union SG vs Feyenoord or Roma
