Man United face Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

In the draw held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen were pitted against Belgian side, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will have his hands full when his side take on Feyenoord as they continue their quest for European glory.

Europa League Quarter Final Full Draw:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting

AS Roma vs Feyenoord

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St Gilloise

Europa League semi-finals

Juventus or Sporting vs Manchester United or Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen or Union SG vs Feyenoord or Roma