Man stabbed to death over N1600 in Anambra

…police lunch manhunt for fleeing suspects

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The police in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have allegedly staged a man hunt for three suspects who allegedly stabbed one Chikodili, to death, with a broken bottle, over sharing formula for N1600, given to them.

It was gathered that the deceased, a scrap dealer at Tarzan junction axis, along Onitsha/Enugu expressway, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, hailed from Ebonyi State, while his assailants, who also deal in scraps, hail from Enugu State.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the deceased and his assailants, earlier had a prolonged heated argument in their place of work over the sharing formula of the said money which prompted the intervention of a master trader that resolved the crisis.

However, as the resolution did not go down well with the assailants, some hours later they reportedly invited the deceased to a drinking spree, aimed at luring him to deal decisively with him.

The deceased was said to have ignored the invitation knowing fully well that they still want to harm him because the resolution was not in their favour.

It was learnt that the bubble burst occurred when they eventually caught him on his bike, same day, held him tight while on his bike, as one stabbed him on his neck and head with a broken bottle, he immediately slumped and the assailants fled.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Iyi-Enu hospital morgue, Ogidi, by the police who reportedly have concluded arrangements for autopsy.

Wailing and crying when met in her residence at Nkpor, mother to the deceased demanded for justice adding that the assailants just wasted her son for nothing.

Confirming the incident, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, at Ogidi, Mr Sani Ahmed, (CSP), who simply confirmed the incident, said they have embarked on man hunt for the assailants.

“None of the suspects has been arrested, we have commenced man hunt for the fleeing assailants. We will get them, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue,” he affirmed.