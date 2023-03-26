Man City offers Haaland £500k per week in new deal

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

English Premier League giants, Manchester City are set to offer their Norwegian striker Erling Haaland a new bumper contract that is expected to be £500,000 weekly.

The new deal would make Haaland become the best-paid player in the Premier League.

Haaland currently earns £375,000 per week, putting him equal at the top of the Premier League’s best-paid stars, along with teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 22-year-old performance has seen him linked with Real Madrid, who are believed to be keen on landing him in the summer of 2024.

The player’s current deal lasts until 2027.

However, at the end of the season, Man City would be negotiating a new deal with Haaland to extend that by a year as part of the proposals to maintain Haaland’s services despite Real Madrid’s interest in him.