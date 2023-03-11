Male actors are also victims of sexual harassment – Chukwudi Orajekwe

By Ayo Onikoyi

While it is a common knowledge that wannabe and upcoming actresses are usually taken advantage of by their older colleagues in the movie industry, with regards to sex for role syndrome, Nollywood actor, producer and model, Chukwudi Orajekwe alias Chukky has asserted that male actors also grapple with the issues of sexual harassment.

In a chat with Potpourri, Chukky said, “ Sexual harassment tends to be more popular with male directors, producers or even actors taking advantage of female starlets but I can tell you for free that men are victims too. Men also get sexually harassed. As for me, I will say I haven’t been a victim of such but for real, things happen. We all know the world we live in is wicked.”

Chukky, whose ultimate dream is to be bigger than Hollywood actor Will Smith also affirmed that homosexuality is on the increase in the industry, involving both men and women.

According to him, “Homosexuality does exist amongst the male and female folks in the industry and outside the industry.But what bothers me is that it seems to be on the high more than ever before.”

“ I believe the reason for the rising cases is because a lot of young guys are getting desperate and want to make it at any cost. As a result of their desperation they get themselves involved in this terrible act and other things. Personally, I don’t know much about this and I can’t say much but I hear about this every now and then from colleagues and friends. I won’t deny the fact that I have been sent DMs several times. I didn’t respond to many of the DMs and for those who persisted I had to answer them that I wasn’t interested. Honestly speaking, those into it are in a better position to speak about it,” he added.

Chukky is the CEO of Chukkybawz Movies and he is into other businesses to augment his acting career. He has starred in films like Broken, Most Wanted Ladies, Addicted To Hatred , 2 Widows and Family Fornication amongst others.