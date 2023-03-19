Makinde sweeps 17 LGs announced by INEC in Oyo [See updated results]

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde is currently leading in the governorhip election results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after clearing 17 out of the 33 local governments, while Teslim Folarin of the All Progreasives Congress, APC still won just one local government.
The announcement of the governorship result is currently ongoing at Mutiu Agboke Collation Center, Oyo INEC headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.
Makinde, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.
The result goes thus:
1) Ona-Ara Local Government
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
3) Ibarapa East Local Government
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
4) Afijio Local Government
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
5) Atiba Local Government
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
6) Orire Local Government
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government
A: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
8) Oluyole Local Government
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
9) Atisbo Local Government
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
10) Saki East Local Government
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
11) Surulere Local Government
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
12) Itewiwaju Local Government
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8034
13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
14) Irepo Local Government
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
15) Olorunsogo Local Government
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
16) Ibadan Northeast Local Government
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
17) Ogbomosho South Local Government
Accord: 10
APC:8,257
PDP: 17,693
18) Ibadan South East
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585
Meanwhile, INEC is currently observing an hour break.
