Makinde sweeps 17 LGs announced by INEC in Oyo [See updated results]

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde is currently leading in the governorhip election results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after clearing 17 out of the 33 local governments, while Teslim Folarin of the All Progreasives Congress, APC still won just one local government.

The announcement of the governorship result is currently ongoing at Mutiu Agboke Collation Center, Oyo INEC headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.

The result goes thus:

1) Ona-Ara Local Government

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest Local Government

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest Local Government

A: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itewiwaju Local Government

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

13) Ogo Oluwa Local Government

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo Local Government

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo Local Government

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan Northeast Local Government

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South Local Government

Accord: 10

APC:8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan South East

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585

Meanwhile, INEC is currently observing an hour break.