Makinde engages religious bodies toward successful gov’ship election in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has sought the cooperation of religious bodies in the state towards a successful Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

Makinde, who was represented at the Interfaith Stakeholders Engagement Meeting, held at the Ministry of Justice conference room, by his Executive Assistant on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe yesterday, noted that the engagement was basically to appeal further to the faith communities, through their leaders, across the length and breadth of the state to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that has been enjoyed since the beginning of his administration until now.

He maintained that the appeal became expedient, particularly, as the state is going for its gubernatorial and state assembly elections in a few days time, adding that his desire is for the state to remain united, undivided, and closely knitted after the exercise is over.

His words: ” Elections will come and go, our desire is to remain as one united, undivided and closely knitted people after the whole exercise is over.”

“I commend the leadership being provided by our religious leaders towards ensuring that there is peace and harmony in our land, particularly among the various people of faith in Oyo State.”

“It is important that we remind our people that all power belongs to God Almighty and it is He that gives power to whosoever He wills. Under a democratic dispensation as this, the choice of whom God has graciously given the authority to lead the people is usually manifested through the inalienable rights of the people to vote and be voted for.”

“Although I am seeking a reelection, it is up to the good people of Oyo State to vote for me to return as their Governor for another four years.”

“This is the kind of disposition we want our religious leaders to commend to the people. Election is not a do-or-die affair. It is an opportunity for the people to freely choose their leaders without any form of bias, intimidation or coercion.”

The governor, said, while he is offering himself for reelection, he wanted the people to carefully appraise his stewardship in the last four years as a basis for their decision to choose him over others.