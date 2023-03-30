Maintain good standard, NAFDAC admonishes packaged water producers

By Sola Ogundipe

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices .GMP, as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumer.

The Director General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who gave the admonition tin Lagos to commemorate World Water Day, said poor quality water kills faster than imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.

Adeyeye who was represented by the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Bolaji Juliana, at the event themed: “Accelerating Change” to solve water and sanitation crisis, noted, “Water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, communities etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.” World Water Day is marked each year to focus attention on the value of freshwater and encourage others towards the sustainable use of freshwater resources.

“Right now, we are seriously off-track to meet the sustainable development goal; water and sanitation for all in 2030’’, she said, adding that dysfunctionalities throughout the water cycle undermine progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, and education to industries.

Adeyeye explained that the UN agencies continue the annual campaign for water because of public sensitisation on water problems and coordination of efforts with other countries. This year’s occasion would identify various water related challenges and provide solutions to reduction of these challenges.

She however, urged Nigerians not to wait for a water crisis to erupt before acting, stressing that there is a great deal of interaction between the biotic and abiotic worlds.

She said people should always boil water from boreholes and wells to avoid water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid fever, and cholera as children are most susceptible to these illnesses. She further admonished parents to be careful with where they source bottled or sachet water and that NAFDAC acting on her mandate on the regulation and control of water would continue to monitor water manufacturers for compliance to NAFDAC regulations.

She appreciated the self-regulation efforts by the sector and noted that regulatory sanctions would be meted out to any manufacturer that fails to comply with regulations and guidelines.