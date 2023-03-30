Mainlanders honour Tunji Bello

Olatunji Bello, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, have been honoured by two socio-political pressure groups, The Concerned and Progressive Mainlanders, and Team Mainland with “The Most Distinguished Patriots” and “The Excellent Achiever” awards respectively.

They said the awards were in recognition of his role in mobilising the grassroots for the impressive performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, and Lagos Mainland in particular, at the just-concluded general election.

The Concerned and Progressive Mainlanders, speaking through their President, Sanni Bamidele, and Oyedeji Oshelu, General Secretary, described Bello as the highest spender, who contributed the most among others within the Mainland Local Government in terms of his huge financial resources expended for the campaign efforts.

They said he also sacrificed his time working round the clock in constantly monitoring developments and giving useful suggestions.

They noted that the APC chieftain was also being honoured for his consistent long-standing contributions towards the financial and economic empowerment of Mainlanders, a lot of whom have continued to survive and break even through his regular empowerment drive.

The groups also mention his his human capacity building role in sponsoring people for vocational training and subsequently empowering them with necessary capital to set up businesses.

“Here in Mainland, a considerable number of APC members will truly tell you that they enjoy the dividends of democracy through the special grace of Tunji Bello.

“This has gone a long way to boost their morale, giving them a strong sense of belonging, which has induced a strong sense of loyalty to the party,” they stated further.

They described the Commissioner, who is also a veteran journalist and lawyer, as a humble man, who works but doesn’t make a noise.

The groups said: “Already, tongues have started wagging that with Asiwaju’s ascension to the Presidency, he is likely to move our leader, Tunji Bello, up the ladder of office to Abuja.

“While we are happy at this, and indeed eagerly pray towards it, the majority of us are at the same time jittery that the distance, coupled with the greater pressure of work, might rob us of the benefits of his full attention as we currently enjoy.

“This is sheer human sentiment, which is understandable in view of his exceptional kindness to us.

“However, our collective and passionate prayers is that no matter the physical distance from us, he should always keep us in mind, because we certainly cannot do without him.”

They also seized the opportunity to commend him for his wisdom in appointing Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, Founder and leader of the Mainland Independent Group, as his Special Assistant on Politics, as manifested in the immense value which Megida has added to uplifting the APC in Mainland Local Government Area.

A group of artistes based in Mainland also extolled the virtues of Tunji Bello, praising him as a bridge between the youths and elders.

They also acknowledged his unifying efforts in reconciling the youths and aggrieved people in Mainland, his regular empowerment drive, his humility, transparency, accessibility and, above all, as a great lover of artistes who had done quite a lot in assisting their members individually and collectively.

The artistes, led by Saheed Yusuf,a.k.a. Spider, included Chief Jamiu Kakawa, Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, Yinka Quadri, Sunny Alli, Alesh Onilegbale, Bimbo Thomas, Abbey Olanrewaju, Sherifat Ilerika among others.

They also seized the opportunity to express thanks to Alhaji Megida, Tunji Bello’s Special Assistant on Politics and also the founder, Mainland Independent Group, for his loyalty to his principal, and also his progressive dedication over the years to the growth and development of the area.