Maiduguri market fire: Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged looting

The Police Command in Borno has arrested 50 suspects for alleged looting during the Maiduguri Monday market inferno.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kamilu Shatambaya confirmed the arrest while parading the suspects on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said the suspects were arrested on Feb. 26 by operatives of the command deployed to protect lives and property sequel to the fire outbreak at the market.

He said the suspects looted properties belonging to the victims when firefighters and security agencies were battling to extinguish the fire.

The spokesman said the command also arrested one, Sadiq Ibrahim, 20, for allegedly setting ablaze a vehicle of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) team.

He said the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar has commiserated with the state government and urged the victims to remain calm as the government was doing everything possible to mitigate their sufferings.