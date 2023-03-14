LP’s Rhodes-Vivour assures Arewa, other communities of better Lagos

The Lagos State Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Tuesday met with Arewa Community and other ethnic groups, assuring them of a better Lagos if elected.

Rhodes-Vivour, at a joint interactive session with various ethnic groups, said that he was determined to deliver a state that would work for all residents irrespective of ethnic nationality.

“We are working for a Lagos that will work for all regardless of the tongues.

“We want a Lagos that is safe for all, where education and healthcare will be standardised, and where touts, under any name, will no longer harass our people at parks and marketplaces.

“Our number one enemy is not Yoruba versus Igbo or Hausa, it is poverty. The suffering in this Lagos is too much. We must end it and I will end it,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

Promising to carry everybody along, he added, “We want a state where everybody will benefit,”

Also speaking, Mr Isaac Balami, a Labour Party chieftain, said that Rhodes-Vivour would give Lagos security, welfare, health care and end all sufferings of the masses.

Balami urged the electorate not to exercise fear but be bold and courageous to vote for LP, saying power does not come cheap.

“Come out to vote. Embark on door to door, house to house campaign, there is no time again,” he urged.

Speaking on behalf of the groups,, Alhaji Mohammed Ali, an Arewa Leader, said the non-indigenes were drawn from various local government areas of the state.

Ali said that there were so many questions and propaganda against Rhodes-Vivour that the groups wanted clarifications on.

He said that the groups would work and mobilise their members for the election of the LP candidate on Saturday.

Another leader of the group, Mrs Bello Bridget, described Rhodes-Vivour as young, vibrant and intelligent, saying he should be supported.

Praying for Rhodes-Vivour, she urged the candidate to carry all groups along.

Also speaking, Rev’d Joshua Jacob, another leader of the group, said, “We, the youth, are behind you. Just try to be behind us and Lagos will be in your hand.”

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the meeting was attended by some LP leaders.