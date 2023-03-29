LP to refund N25m nomination fee to late Imo guber aspirant

By Steve Oko

The Labour Party has said it would refund N25 million nomination fee to the family of its late Imo State governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anunudu.

Anunudu who purchased the LP governorship for ahead of the party ‘s primaries for the November 11 governorship poll, slumped and died in Lagos last week after attending a meeting in Abuja.

National Chairman of Labour Party Julius Abure who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said the refund was to assist and empathize with the family of the deceased.

Abure said that contrary to insinuations, no newly elected members of the National Assembly under the party would defect to other political parties.

“You will recall that one of our aspirants in Imo State lost his life. I am pleased to announce to members of the public and members of the Labour Party family and his immediate family that the party will refund the nomination fee of N25 million that he spent.

“We feel that we need to do this the support the family and show leadership of compassion, of empathy and that is whet the Labour Party stands for.”