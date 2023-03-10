LP Chieftain flays reincarnation of PDP henchmen in Delta APC

A Chieftain of Labour Party Chief Delly Ajufo has flayed the alleged movement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) henchmen under the umbrella of former Governor James Ibori to seek political relevance in Delta APC.

Speaking at a Labour Party gathering in Ibusa where he was represented, Ajufo said the gathering is not in the interest of the State but rather for the continuity of godfatherism.



Ajufo said Deltans needed to be wary of Senator Omo-Agege’s governorship bid, and should see it as a backdoor for Ibori to re-take control of the state.



He described the APC as PDP-2 trying to upstage Okowa’s PDP-1 from power, saying Deltans should reward both of them with electoral defeat since both parties have run the country (APC – 8 years) and Delta State (PDP – 24 years) badly.



“We must sever our links with the people from both parties that have collectively ruined the fortunes of this oil-rich state by running it aground since 1999”.



“I urge Deltans to see through the evil that’s about to befall them if they elect Ovie Omo-Agege. Of course, PDP is dead, going by February 25, 2023 election. There is no need to bother about it. Deltans will bury whatever remains of it in the guber elections.



“The nightmare we must all now resist is APC taking over. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was SSG and Commissioner under Ibori’s 8-year reign .”



The chief urged Deltans to do for Labour Party what they did on February 25 when they massively voted for the Labour Party and Peter Obi, saying they should do the same for the party’s governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela, and all House of Assembly candidates.



He called on all women to look the way of the Labour Party’s candidate, Dcn Ken Pela for the governorship election, adding, “We also call on women to rally their own fellow woman, an educationist and erudite scholar, Prof. Nwabogo-Umukoro, to represent and champion women’s causes in government at the highest decision-making level.