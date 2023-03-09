LP appoints Hilda Dokubo as caretaker chairman for Rivers

.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Parry, Comrade Julius Abure, has announced Hilda Dokubo as head of a three-man Steering Committee for the Rivers State chapter of the party for one month.

This was contained in a letter signed by Abure, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The decision to appoint the Dokubo-led panel was sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the 3-month Rivers State Labour Party Caretaker Committee headed by Mr Deinye Pepple and its subsequent dissolution by the appropriate authority.

The Steering Committee has Hilda Dokubo as Chairman, Pastor Philip Nyechi Loveday as Secretary, and Mr Gogo Wellington as Publicity Secretary.

According to the party, the immediate task before the Committee is to ensure the victory of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, and all of its House of Assembly candidates in the March 18 election.

Abure enjoined “all Obidients and Labour Party members to cooperate with them in the discharge of their duties to ensure the unity of all of us which will translate to our victory in the coming election.”