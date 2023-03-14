LP alleges plans to snatch its FCT Senate seat

The Labour Party (LP) has alleged that some opposition parties are pressurising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upturn the victory of its FCT senate candidate, Ireti Kingibe in their favour.

Mr Peter Diugwu, the FCT LP Chairman, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He alleged that the parties were frequenting the FCT office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to change the result which had already been announced and certificates of return issued.

“We are asking INEC not to yield to their quest or to act funny by going behind to tamper with results announced.

“We are advising INEC to do the needful and leave the Labour Party candidates as the winners.

“We have confidence in the FCT INEC and we know they won’t act funny,” he said.

Diugwu lauded the FCT residents for coming out en mass to vote for LP candidates in the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly Election.

He said that the support from FCT residents showed that they believed in the party’s dream of moving Nigeria from a consumption economy to a production economy.

“We want to thank all residents of FCT for coming out on Feb 25 to vote for our candidates, even our presidential candidates won with a landslide victory in FCT.

“We also thank all our support groups and their conveners who stood by us to make sure this victory is achieved.

“Our candidate Ireti Kingibe won the senatorial seat and other LP candidates although some were rigged out,” he said.

Diugwu said that the LP was not in any form of alliance with other parties on the Saturday’s governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, urging its candidates in the states to stand stronge as God would help them to win.

He called on the party’s supporters nationwide especially the ‘obidents’ to vote for LP from top to bottom and prove to people that the party had grassroots influence.