Low turnout of voters in Warri south, Uvwie

By Jimitota Onoyume

Low turnout of voters seen in several polling units in Warri south and Uvwie local government areas, Delta state.

Unlike in the presidential poll when voting materials arrived late to most of the voting units, this time the staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were early with materials and literally waiting for voters.

The exercise at press time was going on smoothly at voting units visited by our Correspondents.

As early as 10am some voters had voted in Jakpa road, Enerhen , Palm groove areas.

Some of the voters who spoke to the Vanguard blamed the late arrival of materials in the presidential poll for the apathy towards the exercise seen this time in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.