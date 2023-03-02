Logo Exclusion: LP calls for cancellation of Reps elections for Burutu Fed. Constituency

By Chancel Sunday

The Labour Party, LP, Delta State chapter, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to as a matter of necessity, review the last Saturday’s House of Representatives election in Burutu Federal Constituency on the basis of the omission of their party logo on the ballot papers.

In a press briefing held in Warri, yesterday, the affected candidate, Mr Louis Ebiotubo Tabai, stated that after being duly elected and nominated as candidate of the party, to the dismay of the party its logo was not in the House of Representatives ballot papers on the election day.

He said: “After being legally nominated as candidate of the party, which was affirmed by a High Court judgement on 2nd February 2023, it was noticed on the election day that the logo of the party was not in the house of representatives ballot papers in the entire constituency.

“The party has formally notified INEC to immediately review the election based on Provisions of the law which clearly makes such elections a nullity.

“The party hierarchy also observed a flawed electoral process with many instances of vote buying, non-compliance with the use of BVAS and voter suppression.

“While pledging to pursue all discrepancies legally, we also urge INEC to improve on its process before the gubernatorial and state assembly elections scheduled for March 11, 2023”.

However, in a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the party urged the commission to do the needful by cancelling the February 25 polls in the constituency and order a rerun.

The letter reads in part: “we wish to notify the commission about the omission of Labour Party and its logo on the House of Representatives ballot papers for Burutu Federal Constituency of Delta State.

“This was noticed upon arrival of the ballot papers in the entire federal constituency on 25th February, 2023. We urge your kind office to use necessary legal provisions so that our candidate is not disenfranchised from the electoral process and a rerun is authorized.

“Note that the inclusion of our party in the ballot papers of the affected constituency is as a result of a court order from Federal High Court, Abuja, with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2103/2022 with INEC duly notified”.