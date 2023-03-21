Liverpool mighty contender to sign dissatisfied Mason Mount from Chelsea

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

19-time English Champions, Liverpool are the leading contender among Newcastle and Manchester United to move Mason Mount away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Caught Offside, the Reds believe themselves the best positioned to reach a contract with the England international.

Mount did not make it a secret that he is unhappy with Chelsea, failing to sign an extension with just a year left on his contract.

The Londoners took attempts to make him sign an extension but all negotiations were announced as inauspicious in spite of his 32 appearances this season.

SkySport pundit, Paul Merson believes Chelsea are making a huge mistake allowing their “best player” leave to Anfield.

He also mentioned the positive effect it could hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of the title race for the incoming season.

“Mason Mount was by far Chelsea’s best player last season. He was outstanding,” Merson said while speaking to Skysports.

“It’s different when you come through the ranks at a football club because you cost nothing. When you get bought for a lot of money you’re viewed as more of an asset.

“Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever. The kid can play. It’s bad business by Chelsea – they should give him what he’s asking for.

“You don’t offload your best players. There are so many players that need to get shipped out of this Chelsea squad before Mount.

“If Liverpool goes and gets Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you’ve got a title-contending team.

“He’s not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren’t going to select a player who won’t sign a new contract,” he added.

The opportunity to sell the 24-year-old is speculated to be a method of gaining some of the cash Chelsea spent in the transfer window. He is worth about €65 million.

The Blues are also expecting french attack midfielder Christopher Nkunku from Red Bull Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Mount is currently injured suffering from a bruised pelvis as the London club are yet to conjecture a date for his return.