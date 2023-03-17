Lionel Messi is happy at PSG — Christopher Galtier

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Paris Saint Germain manager Christopher Galtier has hinted at Lionel Messi’s stay at the club despite controversies about him possibly moving away.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract is set to be outdated come the end of the season and the French champions have been at their best to make him sign an extension.

The chances of him exiting the Le Parc des Princes this summer are very high following the club’s failure to go beyond the Round of 16 since he joined and he mentioned he was ‘unhappy’ with the way things are running at PSG.

However, Galtier played down his ‘unhappiness’ and declared him happy with the French side.

Galtier said; as quoted from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano:

“I know that Leo and the sports management talk a lot. I don’t know the ins and outs of the discussion.

“As for whether Leo should stay, that’s everyone’s will. Leo is happy in the locker room,”

“He is decisive, he scores goals. He is an important player.

“At his age, he trains every day. He is happy to have his partners play.

“Regarding his future, it is far too early to know what will happen,” he ended.

The FIFA’s best player winner has been linked to Major League Soccer, while his father Jorge Messi is reportedly still in negotiation on a mouth-watering move back to Barcelona.

He was also reportedly spotted in Saudi Arabia negotiating with Al-Hilal.