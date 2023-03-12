Lineker sets to return to BBC after social media controversy – Tim Davie

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

The Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie, has confirmed that Gary Lineker would return as Match of the Day presenter after he was suspended for involving himself in a political gist on social media.

On Friday evening BBC had told Lineker to step down from his role as host of the show after he commented on the UK government’s new asylum policy.

But the decision has been overturned according to reports from Goal.

Tim Davie told BBC news that they are “working very hard to resolve the situation,” and he made sure that the ex-English international returned to the desk.

“Success for me is getting Gary back on air and together we are giving to the audiences that world-class sports coverage which, as I say, I’m sorry we haven’t been able to deliver today,” said Davie in an interview.

The suspension of Lineker had caused chaos at BBC with presenters refusing to be on air at their various shows as a form of protest, some even threatened to leave if the management’s decision leads to his sack.

The Match of the Day Show had no presenters, as Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were in a protest mood the show only held for twenty minutes.

The corporation also had to temporarily stop the other shows namely Football Focus and Final Score which saw their Five Live coverage critically overblown.

Lineker however was spotted spectating Leicester’s City home game against Chelsea, which saw the Foxes lose 3-1 to the visitors.